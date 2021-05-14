How to get Transient Resin in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has recently released several new precious items, and among them is the highly coveted Transient Resin.

This new item works the same as Fragile Resin, restoring 60 original resin upon use. However, as its name suggests, Transient Resin expires if left unused.

For the time being, Genshin Impact players can obtain just one Transient Resin every week. Many players have had their gripes over the resin system and how it essentially limits gameplay. This new item doesn’t exactly fix the system, but it at least helps players enjoy more of the game and grind just a little more every week.

How to obtain Transient Resin in Genshin Impact

Resin is the key to progress in Genshin Impact. It’s needed to get rewards from any Domain, Ley Line deposit, and boss battle in Teyvat. As such, players are always doing what they can to get more resin and maximize their rewards. Thankfully, Transient Resin helps players do just that.

Currently, there’s only one place where players can obtain Transient Resin and that is the Realm Depot. In the Housing Realm, Tubby the teapot spirit sells one Transient Resin every week in exchange for 1200 Realm Currency.

Travelers must first reach Trust Rank six in the Housing Realm before being able to buy Transient Resin. Players who meet this condition can purchase the item under the ‘Realm Treasures’ tab of the Depot.

To reach Trust Rank six, players should focus on getting more crafting blueprints and crafting as many new furniture items as possible. Trust Rank only increases when making a piece of furniture for the first time, and leveling up the Rank nets many useful rewards and Depot items.

After purchasing Transient Resin, players have until one week after the following Monday to use the item.

The biggest downside of Transient Resin is, very simply, that it’s expensive. Players at Trust Rank six have surely noticed that 1200 Realm Currency isn’t exactly spare change. In fact, it can take several days or longer to get that much coin.

At Trust Rank six, players should probably still focus on spending their Realm Currency on blueprints so they can increase their Trust Rank to eight.

At Rank eight, players unlock the rest of the Realm Treasures in the Depot. Players can then shop for all the useful items, including the new artifact level-up material. They can then simply dedicate a few days every week to saving their Realm Currency for the Transient Resin.

