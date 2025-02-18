Treasure fleets in Civilization 7 are a special feature available only during the exploration age. These fleets allow you to collect valuable treasure resources from faraway lands and convert them into gold rewards for your civilization. Beyond just boosting your wealth, treasure fleets also help advance your economic legacy path by helping you earn treasure fleet points, which contribute to your civilization’s progress in the age.

Understanding how to build and use these fleets effectively can give you a major economic advantage. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know on how to get a treasure fleet in Civilization 7.

A step by step guide on getting a treasure fleet in Civilization 7

Step 1: Reaching the New World

Exploration age in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K Games)

At the start of the exploration age, a new section of the world map becomes available, but you cannot sail into the deep ocean right away. To reach these uncharted lands, you need to research cartography, which allows civilian and support units to move across deep waters.

However, military units cannot cross the ocean on their own — they must be transported using army commanders, who act as support units and can carry troops across the sea.

Your goal is to send settlers, military units, and naval vessels to the new world as soon as possible, even if the journey is dangerous. The faster you establish a presence, the quicker you can start gathering rare resources.

Step 2: Establishing Settlements

Exploring the open ocean to reach the new world (Image via 2K Games)

Once you reach the new world, your priority should be founding coastal settlements near special resources like tea, cocoa, sugar, and spices. These resources are essential for generating treasure fleets, but to use them, you need to ensure they are connected to a coastal settlement.

Step 3: Preparing to Launch Treasure Fleets

Treasure fleets improve gold production (Image via 2K Games)

To start sending treasure fleets back home, you need to construct a fishing quay in your new settlement. This acts as a harbor where treasure fleets can spawn and set sail.

Once the fishing quay is built, you must research shipbuilding before treasure fleets will appear. This technology allows safe travel across the ocean and ensures your treasure ships reach home without taking damage.

Each settlement with connected treasure resources will begin producing treasure fleets, which automatically generate over time. The number of resources linked to the settlement determines how frequently these fleets appear and how valuable they are.

These treasure fleet points are used to rank civilizations economically during the exploration age, and achieving a high score can unlock powerful economic bonuses for the next age.

Treasure fleets are an exciting new mechanic in Civilization 7, giving you a way to profit from overseas expansion. These fleets will not only strengthen your economy but also give you a competitive edge in later ages in Civilization 7.

