How to get the upgradable Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has released the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile, along with other exclusive items such as the Ultimate Spectral Admiral set. These exclusives arrived in-game on August 27, 2024, and will be available until September 26, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+0) in the latest Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate. For those unaware, these items are among the rarest in-game commodities worth spending your UC on.
If you wish to get a rare collectible, the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile is an excellent option. However, acquiring it and other exclusives offered in the crate requires you to spend UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium in-game currency earned only via real money.
This article further discusses how to obtain the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile and other items the Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate offers.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can engage in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.
Here's how you can obtain the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile
The Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate offers the following items:
- Ultimate Spectral Admiral set
- Ultimate Spectral Admiral cover
- Mystic Kraken Upgradable ACE32 skin
- Underworld Vestige Glider
- Ghostly Snare Backpack
- Spectral Admiral emote
- Deep Sea Mystery-themed background
- Development Material
- Paint
- Golden Anchor
- Anchor coins
As usual, you must open crates in the game to acquire the exclusives offered in the Lucky Crate. This functions like spins that cost a certain amount of UC to make a draw and randomly selects a crate's item as your reward.
The first draw of the day in the Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 60. Drawing 10 spins at once is prized at a discounted rate of 540 UC.
Note that drawing a spin in this latest crate won't yield the mentioned exclusives directly. You will receive the Golden Anchors with which you must purchase your desired item from the crate's Gem Exchange section.
The following are the prices of the exclusives in terms of Golden Anchor in the Gem Exchange section:
- Spectral Admiral set: 6 Golden Anchors
- Spectral Admiral cover: 2 Golden Anchors
- Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin: 3 Golden Anchors
- Underworld Vestige Glider: 3 Golden Anchors
- Ghostly Snare Backpack: 2 Golden Anchors
- Spectral Admiral emote: 1 Golden Anchor
- Deep Sea Mystery-themed background: 2 Golden Anchors
- Development Material: 1 Golden Anchor
How to upgrade the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile
Upgrading the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin costs a certain amount of Paint and Development Materials. This amount progressively increases as you level up the skin, unlocking its new attributes, such as on-hit effect, advanced and final form, special enemy loot crate, and broadcast effect.
You can obtain Paint and Development Materials by opening crates to upgrade the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile.
