How to get the upgradable Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games has released the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile, along with other exclusive items such as the Ultimate Spectral Admiral set. These exclusives arrived in-game on August 27, 2024, and will be available until September 26, 2024, 23:59 (UTC+0) in the latest Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate. For those unaware, these items are among the rarest in-game commodities worth spending your UC on.

If you wish to get a rare collectible, the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile is an excellent option. However, acquiring it and other exclusives offered in the crate requires you to spend UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium in-game currency earned only via real money.

This article further discusses how to obtain the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile and other items the Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate offers.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can engage in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Here's how you can obtain the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile

Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate (Image via Tencent Games)

The Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate offers the following items:

Ultimate Spectral Admiral set

Ultimate Spectral Admiral cover

Mystic Kraken Upgradable ACE32 skin

Underworld Vestige Glider

Ghostly Snare Backpack

Spectral Admiral emote

Deep Sea Mystery-themed background

Development Material

Paint

Golden Anchor

Anchor coins

As usual, you must open crates in the game to acquire the exclusives offered in the Lucky Crate. This functions like spins that cost a certain amount of UC to make a draw and randomly selects a crate's item as your reward.

The first draw of the day in the Abyssal Captain Lucky Crate costs 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 60. Drawing 10 spins at once is prized at a discounted rate of 540 UC.

Note that drawing a spin in this latest crate won't yield the mentioned exclusives directly. You will receive the Golden Anchors with which you must purchase your desired item from the crate's Gem Exchange section.

The following are the prices of the exclusives in terms of Golden Anchor in the Gem Exchange section:

Spectral Admiral set: 6 Golden Anchors

Spectral Admiral cover: 2 Golden Anchors

Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin: 3 Golden Anchors

Underworld Vestige Glider: 3 Golden Anchors

Ghostly Snare Backpack: 2 Golden Anchors

Spectral Admiral emote: 1 Golden Anchor

Deep Sea Mystery-themed background: 2 Golden Anchors

Development Material: 1 Golden Anchor

How to upgrade the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile

Upgrade the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin (Image via Tencent Games)

Upgrading the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin costs a certain amount of Paint and Development Materials. This amount progressively increases as you level up the skin, unlocking its new attributes, such as on-hit effect, advanced and final form, special enemy loot crate, and broadcast effect.

You can obtain Paint and Development Materials by opening crates to upgrade the Mystic Kraken ACE32 skin in PUBG Mobile.

