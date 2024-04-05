How to get and upgrade the PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit

Tencent Games recently released the upgradable PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit, which will be available until April 31, 2024 (UTC+0). The item was released in the new Lucky Spin crate, whose trailer was released a few days ago. Besides the Suit, the crate offers various exclusive items, including mythic and legendary items.

If you wish to invest your PUBG Mobile UC in an in-game collectible, the items in the new Lucky Spin crate certainly make for a worthwhile deal, as they will add an aesthetic touch to your gaming experience.

This article will further discuss how you can obtain and upgrade the PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit and other items from the crate.

Obtain the new PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit from the latest Lucky Spin crate

The new X suit is here (Image via Tencent Games)

The new Lucky Spin crate offers various items, including the mythic Dominion Wings glider, Flaming Roar emote, Blazing Soul emote, Ignis helmet and backpack skins, Suave Royal set and its headgear, and Feline Fighter set and its headgear.

In legendary items, there is the PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit and upgradable Scorching Blessing AMR skin. Besides these, the crate offers Development Materials, Paint, in-crate coins, weapon equipment skins, throwables skins, Star Fragment, and Starforge Stones.

Since the items are available in the Lucky Spin crate, you must perform crate openings to acquire your desired item; this will cost a certain amount of UC. These openings function like spins that require you to pay a fixed amount of UCs to make a draw and, in turn, randomly yield a crate's item as your reward.

The first draw of the day is prized at 10 UC, while the subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also make 10 draws at once, which costs 600 UC.

If you get unlucky and can't unlock your desired item, you can purchase it via the in-crate coins earned from the crate openings. Moreover, the crate offers a guaranteed reward upon crossing a certain amount of failed openings.

Below are the prizes of the crate's item in terms of in-crate coins:

Ignis X Suit: 1000 in-crate coins

1000 in-crate coins Scorching Blessing AMR skin: 500 in-crate coins.

500 in-crate coins. Dominion Wings glider: 450 in-crate coins

450 in-crate coins Flaming Roar : 200 in-crate coins

: 200 in-crate coins Blazing Soul: 200 in-crate coins

200 in-crate coins Ignis helmet skin: 200 in-crate coins

200 in-crate coins Ignis backpack skin: 200 in-crate coins

How to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit

Upgrading the PUBG Mobile Ignis X Suit costs a certain amount of Starforge Stone and Star Fragment. As you level it up, the required amount of the upgrade will increase and unlock various attributes of the exclusive, such as emote, lobby theme, and more.

Likewise, if you wish to upgrade the Scorching Blessing AMR skin, you must spend a certain amount of Paint and Development Material, which will unlock various attributes of the weapon skin.