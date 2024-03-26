How to get and use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can change the color of your Arisen’s or Main Pawn’s hairstyle and makeup with the help of Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you might eventually feel that you can change the color of your armor with them, that is, unfortunately, not the case.

Dye in the RPG is used only to customize the Aisen and Main Pawn’s hair color and makeup, and it’s not until you reach Bakbattahl, the capital of Battahl, that you will gain access to dye.

So if you are looking to customize how your Arise and Main Pan look in Dragon’s Dogma 2, the guide below will go over how you can come across some Dye and get to use it in the RPG.

How to get Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As mentioned, to get hold of some Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to first make your way to Bakbattahl. You will then need to head to the Pawn Guild, where you will find a merchant. The Pawn Guild is located next to the Grand Riftstone in the area.

The Dye Merchant is called Alexia, and by interacting with the NPC, you will get to purchase the following colors by investing in RC:

Red Dye

Green Dye

Blue Dye

Yellow Dye

Purple Dye

Each Dye will cost 500 RC, so make sure you stock up on the resource if you are looking to obtain all the colors.

How to use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To use Dye in the game, you must make your way to any Barberie shop (marked with a Scissors icon) and just choose one of the customization options.

Here are all the options the Barberie shop will give you:

Change Hairstyle: 10,000 Gold

Adjust Makeup: 10,000 Gold

Give Markings: 10,000 Gold

Change Multiple: 25,000 Gold

The Dye you purchased will be available in the color range for each of the options. So if you are purchasing Red, you will have a new range of colors in the spectrum that you can then use to customize what you or your Main Pawn look like in Dragon’s Dogma 2.