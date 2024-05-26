How to get and use Irradiant Gruel in V Rising

Irradiant Guel is one of the more important resources in V Rising when it comes to helping your Vampire get some buffs when consuming human blood. The item allows your human prisoners to increase their blood quality by 1-2%.

Higher quality blood leads to better buffs, and you will be able to have a human with 100% blood quality. By consuming their blood, you will gain a lot of powerful buffs in the game.

Today’s V Rising guide will therefore go over how you will be able to get and use Irradiant Gruel.

How to easily obtain Irradiant Gruel in V Rising

Craft Irradiant Gruel at the Alchemy Table (Image via Stunlock Studios)

In order to obtain Irradiant Gruel in V Rising, you will be required to craft through the Alchemy Table. However, you will not be able to craft it before you get its recipe. To unlock it, you will need to defeat Angram the Purifier in Pools of Rebirth, Gloomrot South.

So there is a fair bit of progression required when it comes to acquiring the item. Once you have the crafting recipe, you will need to make your way to the Alchemy Table and craft it.

However, do keep in mind that you will need to have the following items to make it:

Plague Brier

Mutant Grease.

How to use Irradiant Gruel in V Rising

The best use of Irradiant Gruel is to feed it to your prisoners. So the first thing you will need to do is:

Catch a human and imprison them by using the “Dominate Human” power. Next deposit them in an empty cell.

Now click on it and you will get the following options: Kill, Subdue, or Feed.

Choose feed, and then use the Irradiant Gruel on the prisoners to increase their blood quality.

Feed Irradiant Gruel to your prisoners (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Negatives of using Irradiant Gruel in V Rising

Using Irradiant Gruel is not all positive in the game, this is because the item has a 35% chance of backfiring. It can turn the prisoner you are using it on into a raging mutant. This will make you lose high-quality blood as you will be forced to kill the prisoner.

So make sure that you have others to fall back on when using the Irradiant Gruel.

