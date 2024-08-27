How to get and use Kenshi Sento Blade in Mortal Kombat Mobile

The Kenshi Sento Blade in Mortal Kombat Mobile will be available for players on August 28, 2024. This powerful weapon enhances Kenshi's abilities in the beloved fighting mobile game, making it essential for anyone aiming to dominate battles using the character.

In this article, we'll cover how to obtain the Sento Blade for Kenshi and how to use it effectively in Mortal Kombat Mobile.

How to get Kenshi Sento Blade

The Kenshi Sento Blade is a Rare weapon that offers a significant boost to your gameplay. It provides a 25-45% chance of Unblockable basic attacks, a 10-20% damage boost for Special Attack 3 or X-Ray/Fatal Blow when equipped by Kenshi, and an additional 15% overall damage boost.

Follow the steps below to get this blade when it becomes available on August 28, 2024:

Step 1: Open Mortal Kombat Mobile.

Step 2: Once in the lobby, select the store option and navigate to the Faction Wars section.

Step 3: In the Faction Wars equipment section, locate the Kenshi Sento Blade.

Step 4: Purchase the Sento Blade using Blood Rubies.

It should be noted that the Sento Blade can only be unlocked at fusion level X and purchased using Blood Rubies. Blood Rubies can be earned through Faction War seasons, daily objectives, and rewards from various game modes.

How to use Kenshi Sento Blade

Once you've obtained the Sento Blade, it’s essential to know how to use it effectively to maximize its potential in battle.

To use it, equip the blade to Kenshi. With the blade equipped, Kenshi's basic attacks have a chance to be unblockable, meaning his hits can get through the opponent's defenses. This is very useful in tough battles.

The blade also makes Kenshi’s Special 3 and X-Ray attacks stronger, dealing more damage. This makes the character more powerful in fights.

If you upgrade the weapon to fusion level X, it boosts Kenshi’s damage even more in Faction Wars, helping him win tougher battles.

The Sento Blade greatly improves Kenshi’s fighting abilities and is a key weapon for making him stronger in the game. Make sure you get your hands on it when it becomes available on August 28, 2024.

