The Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2 is one of two new characters added to the game with the Survivors of the Void DLC. As the name suggests, this character is capable of wielding the void, giving it cool abilities like Void Corruption, Drown, Trespass, and Suppress. The Void Fiend is an amazing character to have, but getting it can be a little tricky. Worry not, as we've got you covered.

This article will show you how to get Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2.

How to unlock Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2?

The Void Fiend has some very powerful abilities (Image via Hopoo Games || YouTube/rndThursday)

To unlock Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2, complete the Dragged Below challenge. Do this by making your way across the Planetarium or completing 50 waves in the Simulacrum. The former will effectively finish the game, but you need the alternate ending. So, be prepared for a tough fight as you'll have to take on the Voidling along the way.

Now, if you plan on going down the Simulacrum route, keep a few things in mind. Every fifth wave you take on will spawn a boss enemy. This means you will need to fight 45 waves of enemies that scale with each wave along with five bosses.

Also read: What is the Artifact of Delusion in Risk of Rain 2?

Use the Railgunner for an easier time while unlocking the Void Fiend (Image via Hopoo Games)

If you're having trouble defeating 50 waves, try turning down the difficulty. Alternatively, using the Railgunner can help you have an easier time. You can also use the Artifact of Devotion in Risk of Rain 2 to help deal with multiple enemies. Another strategy that works for the Simulacrum is to use the Engineer along with Artifacts of command and sacrifice.

Doing so will allow you to stack items quickly; use this to your advantage to get damage buffs thus making the entire encounter much simpler.

Lastly, if you're having trouble taking down the Voidling, using the Railgunner can make the fight much easier. Its passive ability will help you land critical hits consistently, allowing you to deal massive amounts of damage. Now, you should have no trouble unlocking Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback