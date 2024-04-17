How to get Walleye in Stardew Valley

Among the various fishes players can catch, Walleye in Stardew Valley is one they can only encounter under specific scenarios. For one, this type of fish is most common during Fall. Players will have to jump through a few minor hoops if they are adamant about catching it, especially if they're completionists wanting to see everything on offer.

This guide details all players need to know about getting a Walleye in Stardew Valley, including habitats and how to catch them.

Where to find Walleye in Stardew Valley?

The Cindersap Pond is the best Walleye catching location (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: Learn In 5)

The Walleye is a freshwater fish found throughout Stardew Valley. It only spawns in the Fall Season when it is raining and usually between 12 PM to 2 AM. Main water bodies include rivers in the Pelican Town and Cindersap Forest plus the Cindersap Forest Pond and the Mountain Lake. The best pick among these is the forest pond as rainy days grant a 32% chance of spawning Walleye while fishing.

Alternately, it can also spawn in the farm ponds if players pick the Forest or Riverland starting farms. Walleye can also be randomly found in Garbage Cans during Fall and Winter, though these methods are inconsistent. Players may also use a Rain Totem during the Winter season to have Walleye spawn in water bodies.

Catching Walleye in Stardew Valley is the same process as any other fish in the game. Players must have a fishing rod equipped and face the water body, then launch the reel into the water by holding down the Use Tool button. As soon as an exclamation mark appears over the character's head, press the Use Tool button again and if it is a fish, a mini-game is initiated.

What is Walleye used for in Stardew Valley?

Catching the Walleye in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || X: @MetroidMike64)

For one, it can be sold for 105 gold each. It is also part of the Nighttime Fishing Bundle for the Fish Tank in the game. Bundles are a series of items donated to the Community Center. Walleye can also be used for crafting the following food recipes in the game:

Maki Roll: Any fish (x1), Seaweed (x1), Rice (x1)

Any fish (x1), Seaweed (x1), Rice (x1) Quality Fertilizer: Sap (x4), Any fish (x1)

Sap (x4), Any fish (x1) Sashimi: Any fish (X1)

There are more ways to use Walleye in Stardew Valley, however. This includes crafting a Fishing Vest, using the Sewing Machine. It can also be used to create yellow dye. Lastly, players can release Walleye in a Fish Pond to reproduce, which will earn them Roe, which is primarily used to make Artisan Goods.

