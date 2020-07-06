How to get Weapon Master title in PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile has various titles and achievements that players can achieve.

In this article, we discuss how they can get to the Weapon Master title.

How to get Weapon Master title in PUBG Mobile in 2020

PUBG Mobile has been around for almost two years now, and its popularity is still rising. The game has various titles and achievements, and these are used by players to brag about their skills. This also means that they try to get as many titles as they can, for which certain requirements must be fulfilled, and players have to complete specific tasks. There are several titles in the game, like Overachiever and Weapon Master.

In this article, we will discuss how the players can get to the title of Weapon Master in PUBG Mobile.

How to get the title of Weapon Master in PUBG Mobile in 2020?

Weapon Master title in PUBG Mobile

Though the Weapon Master title is quite old, many newer players do not know how to achieve it. In order to get here, players have to fulfill specific requirements and complete required tasks.

Requirements

Players have to:

Kill an enemy with an AR

Kill an enemy with an SMG

Kill an enemy with a Shotgun

Kill an enemy with a Sniper Rifle

Kill an enemy with a throwable (grenade or molotov)

Kill an enemy with a vehicle (any vehicle will suffice)

Advertisement

It is crucial to note that all of the above have to be completed in a single classic match. Players can do it in solo, duos or even squads modes, and must also be in the platinum tier or above.

Getting kills with a vehicle, throwable and shotgun are slightly-more complicated than the other three, so players should try to complete them first and then move to the next.

It is also essential to kill enemies with the required weapons. If you knock an enemy who is then killed by another player, it won't count.