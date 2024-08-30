How to get the Wind Tamer Vessel in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has several collectible items spread across its various chapters. Among them is The Wind Tamer vessel, which can be acquired in Chapter 2. However, obtaining it will first require you to reach the Secret Kingdom of Sahali, which will be locked behind a quest as a secret location.

Before you gain access to this secret location, you will have to complete a quest given to you by an NPC, which will require you to collect a few items and defeat a boss in an encounter.

The path to the Kingdom Of Sahali in Black Myyth Wukong

The Drunk Pig in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

To access the Wind Tamer Vessel in Black Myth Wukong, you must first reach the Kingdom of Sahali.

Trending

Start your quest by finding a Drunk Pig near the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine who will request you to fetch the Sobering Stone for him. This item can be obtained from the Crouching Tiger Temple, where you must beat the Tiger Vanguard in a boss fight.

After defeating the Tiger Vanguard, head to the Windrest Bridge Keeper's Shrine, where you can collect the Sobering Stone from behind the area. Another way to acquire the Sobering Stone is to purchase it from Man-in-Stone NPC. However, this is only possible if you have finished his quest.

Take the Sobering Stone back to the Drunk Pig, who will be at the Crouching Tiger Temple. Fast travel to meet him there. He will request you to fetch a Jade Lotus, an item that can be obtained from the waterbody close to the Village Entrance Keeper's Shrine.

Fetch all three key items for the Drunk Pig in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Take the Jade Lotus to the Drunk Pig, and he will finally request the last item: a Arhat Gold Piece. This item can be retrieved from the Valley of Despair. Once obtained, return to the Drunken Pig near the Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine.

Delivering all three key items to the Drunk Pig will put you in a boss fight against him. Upon defeat, he will scooch through a door. Follow him as he leaves. This will trigger a cutscene that will send you to the Kingdom of Sahali.

How to acquire the Wind Tamer Vessel from Kingdom of Sahali in Black Myth Wukong

Defeat Fubon in a boss fight in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Now that you have entered the Kingdom of Sahali, you will be greeted with a boss fight against the Tiger Vanguard. Once you have defeated him, he will request you to head to the Sandgate Bound Keeper's Shrine to assist the Yellow Wind Sage. This will trigger a cutscene, where the Sage will request you to fight Fuban who can be found at the end of the slope.

The boss fight against Fuban is easy. Keep attacking it to reduce its health to 50%. This will trigger it to flee and hide beneath the sand.

Keep Fuban at bay and try to dodge its aggressive attacks as much as possible. Once you defeat it, you will be rewarded with the Wind Tamer Vessel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!