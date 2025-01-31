How to get Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals

The Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals was recently added to the roster of skins for Winter Soldier in the Marvel-themed hero shooter by NetEase Games. It was released on January 30, 2025, at 8 pm CT. The skin is a unique costume made for Season 1 of the game. It imparts a stylish, dark vibe to Bucky Barne's in-game character model.

This article guides you on how to unlock the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals

The Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
The Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals was designed with keeping the game's first season, Eternal Night Falls, in mind. As such, it offers a dark, fantastical aesthetic for Captain America's frenemy. The skin's bio-quote takes a humorous jab at Bucky's old age:

"Feels weird to finally look my age with this grey hair, but not the first time I've taken a risk to get the job done. Ugly things have been going bump in the night, time for someone who knows war to bump back."

This skin can be purchased separately or as part of Winter Soldier's Blood Soldier Bundle for a discounted price. This bundle will include the following items:

  • Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin
  • Lone Star's Shine MVP animation
  • Bat Capture emote
  • Blood Soldier nameplate
  • Blood Soldier spray

Price

The Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals can be bought for 1,400 Units separately or as part of the aforementioned bundle for the discounted price of 1,600 Units.

The latter is a great deal for players who want to get the whole package for a discounted price before it goes back up to 2,200 Units.

How to unlock the skin

The skin provides a unique twist on the Winter Soldier&#039;s attire (Image via NetEase Games)
The skin provides a unique twist on the Winter Soldier's attire (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's how to unlock the Winter Soldier Blood Soldier skin in Marvel Rivals:

  1. On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games Store or Steam) and click on "Launch". On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game on your home screen.
  2. Log in to your account.
  3. In the Main Menu, click on the "Store" tab.
  4. Head to the "Costumes" or the "Featured" tab.
  5. Click on "Winter Soldier - Blood Soldier Bundle".
  6. Click on the yellow button (showing the price) on the left side of the screen, then confirm your purchase. You'll now have unlocked the skin in Marvel Rivals.

That concludes our guide to how to get the Blood Soldier skin for Winter Soldier in Marvel Rivals.

