How to get a Wrench in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion is a matching puzzle game where individuals must fix the dilapidated Boulton family estate. The entire mansion is broken down into separate areas where users must complete tasks by collecting several items.

Tools like Wrench are one of the most fundamental parts of the game and are required to perform several tasks. It can be directly received as a drop from the generators and subsequently merged to create other exciting tools.

This guide has got you covered. You may read through the section below to get Wrench and subsequently merge to acquire other items as per the missions' requirements in the Merge Mansion.

Guide to obtaining Wrench in Merge Mansion

A wrench is an essential tool that comes into the picture in the Merge Mansion at Tranquility Terrace, the second area of the game. Since players come in new to the game, they often find it challenging to source the location of the Wrench.

Gamers can get the tools from store as well (Image via Metacore Games OY)

However, the answer to this query is relatively simple, and you can primarily get Wrench as a drop from the Tool Box and Blue Box. On top of this, you may also purchase the tools directly from the in-game shop.

Besides these available options, you can also get them as Cobwebbed items. You can merge them with the tool's existing level or dust them. The latter will also cost gamers a few gems, the game's premium in-game currency.

After getting your hands on the Wrench, you can either use it directly as required by the task or even merge it forward to create additional tools required to complete missions across different game areas. The stages of merging are as follows:

The various levels of the tools (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Level 1 - Wrench

Level 2 - Adjustable Wrench

Level 3 - Mallet

Level 4 - Paint Brush

Level 5 - Pliers

Level 6 - Hammer

Level 7 - Crowbar

Level 8 - Screwdriver

Level 9 - Paint Roller

Level 10 - Bolt Cutters

How to get a Tool Box or Blue Box in the Merge Mansion?

The Tool Box is one of the Merge Mansion's source items to get various drops. You can merge several parts of this box scattered across the board. You can obtain it through Fancy Blue Chest or outright purchase from the stop.

At the initial levels, it does not offer any drops. Merge Stages for the items are as follows:

Merge Stages of the Tool Box (Image via A to Z / YouTube)

Level 1 - Tool Box (I)

Level 2 - Tool Box (II)

Level 3 - Tool Box (III)

Level 4 - Tool Box (IV)

Level 5 - Tool Box (V)

Level 6 - Tool Box (VI)

Level 7 - Tool Box (VII)

Level 8 - Tool Box (VIII)

Level 9 - Tool Box (IX)

You will only receive the tools starting from level 4. Besides this, Blue Boxes can be gained from the Shop or Tasks. These can also drop tools to acquire the rewards.

