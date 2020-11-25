How to get Xiangling for free in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a very popular gacha game released by miHoYo this year. The game boasts of a very interesting character pool for players.

Being majorly an open-world, the game is explorative in nature. There are a lot of characters in the game which belong to different elemental classes. Players can unlock characters by purchasing them, or if they want to continue with the free-to-play concept of the game, they can keep on grinding.

Unlocking Xiangling for free in Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

Xiangling is one of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact and is highly desired by many players worldwide.

Due to its popularity, Xiangling is probably the hardest character that players can unlock in Genshin Impact. Once players reach level 20, the spiral abyss is unlocked for them.

The spiral abyss is a floor-based dungeon where the difficulty goes up as players advance through the floors. Players keep on unlocking new items and bonuses as they keep progressing through the floors.

Once players clear level 3 chamber 3 of the spiral abyss in Genshin Impact, they can easily unlock Xiangling in the game. This is a difficult level to clear, and players require powerful characters to clear this floor.

The spiral abyss can be found in the Musk reef region in Genshin Impact. The portal near Cape Oath allows players to access this dungeon easily.

Xiangling is a pyro character and wields a polearm in Genshin Impact. She's accompanied by a fire breathing panda called Guoba, which also deals damage to enemies.

Her elemental burst is a pyronado, which is a firestorm that can obliterate foes in a matter of seconds. Xiangling's exceptional capabilities as a fighter make her an appropriate choice for players who enjoy Genshin Impact.