Readers curious about how to heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink can rest assured that the process is relatively simple. In fact, Granblue Fantasy Relink offers players multiple ways to heal in-game, with each method possessing its own quirks. A consistent supply of heals is necessary to survive during raids, and learning to use all the tools at your disposal will help you become a more efficient team member.

A breakdown of the methods and the steps needed to be followed can be found below.

How to easily heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Use Potions to heal (Image via Cygames)

There are multiple ways to heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink, but the most common method is to use your Potions.

Simply choose from three of your Potion slots (assigned to the Left, Right, and Up buttons of your D-Pad), and click on the D-Pad buttons to consume the said item. Each Potion restores a set amount of HP, and is limited in its quantity.

You can also augment the amount of HP restored by a single vial using the Potion Hoarder Sigil. The Potion Hoarder Sigil can be further enhanced by visiting a Blacksmith in order to increase its potency.

In addition, there are a multitude of alternative ways to heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink, although they are not quite as effective as consuming a Potion directly:

Using the Regen Sigils to automatically regenerate a set amount of HP over time.

Using the Drain Sigils to steal HP from the foe by dishing out damage to it.

Using the Guts Sigil to survive a lethal blow with 1 HP remaining. The Sigil’s activation time can be shortened by leveling it up.

Equipping the Low Profile Sigil to avoid being frequently targeted by enemies.

Leveling up your character to increase your base health and thus tank more damage as a result.

The Health Sigils can also be equipped to achieve the same result, boosting your maximum HP values.

The Nimble Defense Sigil can be equipped to increase the duration of the invincibility granted by a perfect dodge. This particular Sigil also restores a small amount of HP in the process.

Aegis can be equipped on your Sigil slots to boost your maximum health as well.

Additionally, Stronghold and Garrison can be equipped to boost defense in high and low HP states, respectively.

Finally, make sure to bring a capable healer/buffer, such as Ferry, to your team to heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

In addition to these tips, readers can also use revives (either via team revives or the one-time-only Revival Potion) to heal in Granblue Fantasy Relink after being knocked out during battle.

The Hallowed Ground (Image via Cygames)

The only way to completely restore your HP without consuming or equipping any items is to interact with the Hallowed Ground, which can be used to both save your game and restore HP to the party members. Unfortunately, Hallowed Grounds serve as objective checkpoints and are spread thin in the game.

For more Granblue Fantasy Relink news, guides, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Do also check out Sportskeeda's review of Granblue Fantasy Relink.