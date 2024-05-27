Given that it's a roguelike experience, knowing how to heal in The Rogue Prince of Persia is key to surviving its challenging levels of tough foes, hazards, and bosses. The latest roguelike from Dead Cells developer Evil Empire is a challenging experience that also stays true to the spirit of Ubisoft's beloved franchise. However, death will send the Prince back at the start of the level.

As such, both genre and series fans will need to be prepared before diving in. This guide takes a look at how you can heal in The Rogue Prince of Persia, and if there are any consistent means to do so.

Note: This title is in early access. This guide will be updated in the future as required.

How can one heal in The Rogue Prince of Persia?

Keep an eye out for this consumable (Image via Ubisoft)

First things first, you must manage the Prince's health as he can take damage from foes' attacks and by bumping into hazards. When the health gets too low, the edges will be tinted red, indicating that you should focus on tracking down HP as further damage can be lethal to the hero.

There are a few key ways to get healed in the game: Health potion, Health fountains, Anahita's Blessing, and a Small Health Restore. The first is the Prince's own portable supply of restoring health, which can be utilized at any time to restore a big chunk of the HP bar.

Here is the button on each peripheral for the potion to heal in The Rogue Prince of Persia:

PlayStation DualSense: D-Pad down

D-Pad down Xbox Series: D-Pad down

D-Pad down Keyboard: Q

On the other hand, the fountains are the least consistent way to heal in the game as they are a one-time use at the start of the level. This means you cannot rely on them throughout the run. The third, and perhaps the middle ground of reliability and randomness is Anahita's Blessing.

This is a consumable that is always found at vendors across biomes and has this consumable on sale for 200 Coins. Note that this is also a one-time purchase, so you can only get it once from the shop. The Small Health Restore meanwhile drops randomly from gold chests, so you should be on the lookout for them while exploring.

Besides these, you are out of options if you want to heal in The Rogue Prince of Persia. Conserving health is key to making it to other levels safely, especially since facing powerful boss encounters with low health is not recommended. While you can simply avoid foes and beeline for the exit if you wish, a more reliable mode of healing would go a long way in making the game more accessible.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is available through early access on PC via Steam.

