How to heal units in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 brings back many beloved gameplay mechanics from the previous entries while introducing some new ones along the way. These systems are explained to the players thoroughly, but something as important as the concept of healing the troops is not properly covered.

This gameplay mechanic is significant in Civilization 7 and has been overhauled to make it accessible for veterans and casual gamers. However, since the game doesn't exactly talk about how to utilize it, there is a good chance that many will struggle to interact with it.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about healing your units in Civilization 7.

Here is how you heal units in Civilization 7

Two methods to heal your units (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Quick Tips)

There are two methods by which you can restore the health of your troops in Civilization 7. The first way involves skipping a turn by using the option given at the bottom of the main unit menu. This will completely skip your turn, allowing your troops to restore their health until the next round commences.

The other method requires you to simply heal, which can be done by opening the grey bar next to the unit menu to access the Heal action. This will display hidden prompts from which you can choose "Heal" for your troops, restricting you from using them until their health has been restored. A unit cannot be healed by either method if they are already committed to an action.

Both ways will restore your health, with the only difference being the time they take to complete the process. However, the best method, in our opinion, is skipping a turn, as it doesn't lock your troops into taking a certain command, allowing you to take control of them urgently if needed.

How to increase healing for units in Civilization 7

Speed up the health recovery process of your units (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Now that you know the ways to heal your units, it is time to increase their health recovery process. Here are some methods to speed up their health recovery process:

You can start by sending your troops to a friendly territory, where your healing process will be boosted greatly.

Your troops can receive +5 healing from the God of Healing Pantheon if they are on Rural Tiles.

If your troops are within the borders of a town, they can receive +5 healing.

These are all the ways you can increase the health recovery process of your troops in the game.

