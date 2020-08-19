How to hide K/D ratio from spectators in PUBG Mobile?

Kill to death ratio is a vital statistic in PUBG Mobile. It represents the number of kills a player scores before dying. In more simple words, it is the number of kills divided by the number of deaths. The higher this ratio, the better for the player. K/D ratio also represents your form, and how good you are performing presently in PUBG Mobile.

Steps to hide PUBG Mobile K/D ratio from spectators

Allow spectators to view tier information under basic settings menu in PUBG Mobile

Start the game on your device.

On the main lobby screen, click the settings icon.

After entering the settings menu, go to the basic settings section.

Scroll down in the basic settings section and try to find "Allow spectators to view tier information".

PUBG Mobile enables the "Allow spectators to view tier information" by default, so you have to click and disable the option.

Alternative method

Allow spectators under basic settings menu in PUBG Mobile

Another way of hiding the K/D ratio is by disabling spectators. To do that, follow the above steps but disable the "Allow Spectators" settings instead. This option is just above the "Allow spectators to view tier information" one. This will disallow any players from watching your games live.

Although the K/D ratio is a necessary statistic to show on a player's profile, some may want to hide it due to various reasons. A below-par K/D ratio can subject players to unnecessary criticism and judgments. Similarly, a very high K/D ratio can create or represent a false image.

K/D ratio might be a useful statistic, but it does not describe a player completely. It is just a representation of a player's seasonal games. Player's who are having bad days and struggling for form for a temporary period may also have a lower K/D ratio.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.