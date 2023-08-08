How to highlight objects in the surroundings in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is finally available to PC players worldwide following its release on August 3, and it has become an instant hit. Larian Studios has managed to deliver on all its promises, and the third installment of the Baldur's Gate series sticks to its core strengths. You will find many valuable items as you explore the vast lands and locations of interest.

However, it's easy to miss some of them. You could breeze past a valuable piece of treasure or skip on a corpse who might be hiding a key to the prize. Thankfully, a simple solution ensures you don't miss out on any potential loot. While you can always manually scavenge for loot and add valuables to your inventory, an excellent QoL (quality of life) alternative is available in Baldur's Gate 3.

Easy way to check Baldur's Gate 3 loot

Scavenging for loot in Baldur's Gate 3 is relatively easy, as mentioned. When you have found some objects, click on them, and your selected companion can obtain all the loot. You can skip some available items if you believe they're not valuable enough.

However, you can press the left alt button on your keyboard. This will highlight all the available items for you to loot within a radius around your character. The highlights will include boxes, barrels, and things like corpses you could interact with.

All you need to do is click on the highlight, and a pop-up will appear showing all the available items you can loot. In many ways, this method will help you save time whenever you try to find loot in an area in Baldur's Gate 3.

Once added to your inventory, you can use these loots differently. For starters, many of the weapons and armor could be equipable by the characters present in your squads. Looting is a great way to upgrade their equipment without spending gold coins.

You can also sell some of these loots to vendors in exchange for gold coins. You can then use the gold to get better equipment, which can also be found from the same vendors.

You should use the left+alt button in Baldur's Gate 3 as much as possible. Aside from the usual loot, some could also contain quest items that will unlock bonus missions and new areas that will not be accessible otherwise. Aside from all the above, they can also include helpful consumables like health potions and camp supplies, which are mandatory during long rests.