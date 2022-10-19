How to hit the backspin shot in PGA Tour 2K23

2K has ensured that the PGA Tour 2K23 will be a player's most authentic golfing experience on the virtual platform. As a result, players get to explore the same level of skills and shots in the game that professional golfers enjoy in real life. Naturally, Backspin is one of the most important skills that can be used in golf.

Overshooting the ball in the sport is possible as it's not easy to control a shot at all times. Many factors, including windspeed and the strength of the hit, can become crucial. Adding Backspin to any shot will reduce the ball's chances to be overshot.

The mechanics might not be the simplest for players to find out, especially for those that are playing the PGA Tour 2K23 as the first game in the series. Thankfully, the overall process isn't very complex, but it will take some time for the players to get used to it.

Disclaimer: Controls are for controllers on PlayStation and Xbox, and default options have been used.

Backspin in PGA Tour 2K23 allows players to control the distance traveled without sacrificing power

Due to its nature, putting Backspin on a ball in PGA Tour 2K23 allows players to retain the same strength of a shot. This is a helpful mechanic, especially for a beginner who might shoot the ball further than they want to.

Adding Backspin to a shot is easy, and there are two ways of doing it. PlayStation users can press L1 on their controller to open the shape tool. This tool allows players to control the loft and spin of a shot, and they can be allowed to use any mechanic they want.

Xbox users must press the LB button to open the shape tool. Both controls are based on the default settings and could differ if a player changes their controls. Alternatively, players can also use the right stick to select Backspin before shooting. Aside from the controls, players need to understand when to apply them in the game.

Backspin works best on the PGA Tour 2K23courses which has a steep incline or slope. This can result in the ball rolling over a greater distance than players want it to. Hence, the mechanic adds control to the distance traveled by the ball.

The opposite option, the Topspin, can also be added in the same fashion, allowing the ball to travel further than required. It's selected the same way as Backspin but works in the opposite fashion. This mechanic is very useful in courses where the ball must travel longer distances.

While the strength of a shot can't miraculously increase beyond the limit, Topspin adds more legs to the ball. Unless the green is available at any moment on the course, adding Topspin is a safe bet in PGA Tour 2K23, as there is minimal chance for it to go wrong.

With authentic courses, golfers, and more, PGA Tour 2K23 has released worldwide on October 14. This year's game sees the return of Tiger Woods on the cover, along with several other options to choose from. Players can also play as basketball icons Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.

