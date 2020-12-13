How to Holster weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

The holster option in Cyberpunk 2077 is extremely important, as it allows players to put away their weapons, to appear unsuspicious and avoid trouble.

Players can also often find themselves staring at the sleek, shiny, and well-designed weapons instead of focusing on the dialogues being presented by NPCs.

NPCs in any RPG are an extremely aspect of the game when it comes to providing the player with information and instructions. Quite similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 requires a player's undivided attention when it comes to NPC interactions.

Holstering their weapons during an important conversation is also recommended so that players don't miss out on any important information because of being distracted by their weapon.

Apart from these, drawing out weapons during certain conversations can also appear as a threat to some characters, at which point they can start attacking V.

Here's everything that players need to know about holstering their weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Holstering weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Apart from the manual option of pulling up the weapon wheel and selecting fists, players can also holster or put away their weapons using a much simpler hotkey on their respective devices. The hotkey to holster weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 for different devices are:

Double tap the traingle on PlayStation controllers.

Double tap the Y button on Xbox controllers.

Double tap the left Alt key on PCs.

Double tapping the respective weapon switch hotkey will allow players to holster their weapon, thus avoiding any and all form of threat that they might pose. Cyberpunk 2077 has been designed in such a dynamic manner that even having a weapon equipped is enough to cause a panic in certain regions of Night City.

Having said that, it is also important for players to note that double-taping to holster their weapon needs to be a proper double-tap.

In case a player missed the double-tap and starts cycling between their weapons, the situation might become even trickier, as NPCs are somehow more scared of someone swapping weapons rapidly, than someone pointing a weapon at them.

Nevertheless, there is always a time and place for players to pull out their weapons and engage in a brutal fight. However, keeping weapons equipped at all times can cause the player to have a much more chaotic experience in Night City.