Free Fire has a ranked system, which makes the game very competitive. This feature also means that players want to reach the topmost tier — Grandmaster.

Having excellent skills doesn't always translate to better gameplay, however, as there are several external factors like ping and FPS, that influence it. The former is a vital factor in ensuring lag-free gameplay.

What is ping?

Ping is the time taken to transmit data from the device to the game's server and then back to the phone again. The time taken is measured in ms (milliseconds).

In this article, we will show you how you can improve the same in the game.

How to improve ping in Free Fire?

There is no exact way to reduce ping. But you can try the methods given below to improve it.

#1 By disabling auto-update

Disabling auto-update apps

Google Play Store has an auto-update feature that automatically updates applications as soon as they are available. Updating apps consumes a considerable chunk of data, which might result in high ping in Free Fire. So, you can consider disabling this feature by navigating through the settings and disabling the auto-update.

#2 Disabling sync

The sync feature on mobile devices might also be another reason for high ping in Free Fire. These features synchronise the data to the cloud, and services like Google, Facebook, and more. Disabling this would reduce the consumption of internet data. However, doing so would mean that users would have to synchronise apps like Gmail and Yahoo Mail manually.

#3 Closing all the background applications

Closing all the background applications reduces the RAM's usage, and sometimes, also improves ping when playing Free Fire. Apps like Instagram, Facebook, Spotify and Twitter consume data, so you can consider closing them to reduce ping.

You can try and consider switching over to other networks or WiFi providers as well, if you face the constant problem of slow internet speed.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.