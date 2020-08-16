How to improve ping in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a competitive battle royale game. You need to play consistently and perform better with each match to move up the rank ladder. However, only better gameplay does not always guarantee success. Since the game revolves around online matches, one of the fundamental elements that runs the game smoothly is the internet connection.

Although many PUBG Mobile players play on mobile data, a reliable WiFi is recommended. Ping is a signal sent to the host server which invokes a response. Ping time denotes the time taken for the signal to reach and gather a response. High pings denote the quality of the user’s ISP and their network infrastructure.

There are various other reasons for high ping, but the major consequence of such a scenario is a jittery game and high latency during matches. In this article, we will focus on some fixes that can reduce your ping or solve the problem entirely.

How to improve/fix ping issue in PUBG Mobile

Limit background use

Mobile data usage (Image Credits: memeburn)

Smartphones use the internet for various tasks like cloud syncing, and applications use it in the background from time to time. Depending on your device, you can turn off application syncing from the app’s settings in the settings menu. Google accounts or any other accounts under the accounts tab also use syncing, which you can disable. But don’t forget to turn it back on once you are done playing the game. Some phones come with data usage control, which you can use to block data usage by applications completely.

Use 5 gigahertz WiFi

WiFi (Image Credits smart home works)

Unlike 2.4 Ghz WiFi, 5 Ghz has a lot more bandwidth. To use the latter, it is mandatory to have a 5 Ghz WiFi router and smartphone. At home, the WiFi is used for multiple purposes and a lot of devices are connected to it. Switching to a higher gigahertz network will ensure ample bandwidth for your smartphone and a better network for playing PUBG Mobile.

Use gaming mode

Gaming Mode (Image Credits: XDA-Developers)

Newer smartphones are feature-heavy and one useful feature is their ability to improve gaming performances. Gaming Mode/Game Booster is one such nifty feature which helps push higher frames in the game and focuses network usage on it. This can help reduce latency in PUBG Mobile.

Change the Internet Service Provider

Internet Service Provider (ISP) (Image Credits: Inventiva)

This is the last option if everything else fails. Research the best ISP in your area and inform them about your use and requirements. Some ISPs have bad network infrastructure and inconsistent services. This hampers usage, especially when internet is used for competitive games like PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.