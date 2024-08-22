How to increase the Focused Attack count in Black Myth Wukong

Increasing the Focused Attack count in Black Myth Wukong is essential for unlocking additional skills for your Stances. This enhances a Stance's heavy attack abilities, which can significantly improve your combat effectiveness. Given the game's array of challenging bosses, gradually boosting your Focused Attack count will help make battles more manageable.

This guide provides all the details about the Focused Attack in Black Myth Wukong and how to increase its count efficiently.

Upgrading the Focused Attack count in Black Myth Wukong

Upgrade your Stances to increase the Focused Attack count (Image via GameScience)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

Your character in Black Myth Wukong can adopt three distinct Stances (also a special one in the final chapter), each accompanied by an array of skills. Therefore, it is essential to equip your preferred Stance with the appropriate skills for the build you are utilizing. Boosting the Focused Attack count is necessary to strengthen your Stance usages.

Trending

To increase the Focused Attack count in Black Myth Wukong, go to the Self-Advance tab and select Self Stance from the Abilities section. Then, use a specific amount of Spark on your preferred Stance to upgrade the Focused Attack.

As there are four levels of Focused Attack available, here are the required amounts of upgrades you need beforehand:

Focused Attack 2 : Stance upgrades x3

: Stance upgrades x3 Focused Attack 3 : Stance upgrades x10

: Stance upgrades x10 Focused Attack 4: Stance upgrades x20

It's important to note that you cannot use all your Sparks on a single Stance's upgrades to increase the Focused Attack levels. You must upgrade at least two Stances to match the required count.

Also read: How to respec in Black Myth Wukong (Reignite the Sparks)

Upgrading the Focused Attack can significantly elevate the damage given (Image via GameScience)

Upon upgrading, your heavy attack experiences a significant increase in damage output. Focused Attack 4 has a limited duration and its gauge diminishes gradually. Therefore, it is crucial to utilize it promptly to inflict substantial damage.

The title's gameplay and combat mechanics are designed to be faster-paced, making it more accessible for newcomers to RPGs. As a result, even though the boss fights may seem difficult, the diverse range of spells and abilities, as well as the Stances, are expected to assist you on your journey.

Check out more guides for this title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback