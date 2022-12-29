How to increase your friendship level with Lewis in Stardew Valley

A variety of additional content and side quests can be unlocked in Stardew Valley by increasing your friendship levels with some of the NPCs.

There are a lot of NPCs in the game that you will be able to interact with and improve your friendship level with. Lewis, the mayor of Pelican Town, is one of them.

Lewis is one of the most important characters in the game, and it’s essential to increase your friendship level with him. As your familiarity with him grows, you will be able to unlock more quests that will lead to additional rewards.

Today’s guide covers some of the best ways to go about increasing your friendship with Lewis in Stardew Valley.

Gifting and other ways to increase friendship level with Lewis in Stardew Valley

There are a number of ways to increase your friendship level with Lewis in Stardew Valley. Gifting is perhaps the most reliable of them all.

Additionally, you can increase your friendship level with the mayor by completing item delivery quests and inviting him to his favorite movie.

Lewis Gifting guide in Stardew Valley

There are a lot of things that Lewis loves, likes, dislikes, and hates. Each gift will provide a certain response, depending on what it is. Listed below is his complete gift guide:

A) Loves

Autumn’s Bounty

Glazed Yams

Hot Pepper

Vegetable Medley

Prism Shard

Rabbit’s foot

Response: “Wow, this is my favorite! Thank you!”

Friendship Points: 80 points

B) Likes

Artisan Goods

All Gems

All cooked goods except Fried Egg, Bread, and Strange Bun.

Blueberry

All Flowers except Poppy.

Coconut

Cactus Fruit

Response: “Thanks, this is great!”

Friendship Points: 45 points

C) Dislikes

Bombs

Geodes

All construction materials

House items

Fish and Fishing items

Seeds

Farm items

Salmonberry

Milk

Wild Horseradish

Response: “Well, I guess it’s the thought that counts…”

Friendship points: -20 points

D) Hate

Artifacts

Bait

Monster Loot

Trash

Hay

Poppy

Sap

Totems

Strange Bun

Holly

Quartz

Response: “This makes me sick. What a horrendous gift.”

Friendship Points: -40 Points

Alternate ways to increase Friendship with Lewis in Stardew Valley

Apart from using the gifting feature, there are alternate ways to increase your friendship level with Lewis:

A) Talking to him

You can talk to Lewis during his free time to increase your friendship level with him. As he remains busy most of the time, you will be required to check his schedule, which changes daily for every season.

B) Completing item delivery quests

Completing item delivery quests is another excellent way to improve your friendship level with the mayor. Doing so will give you 150 friendship points.

C) Inviting him to a movie

Inviting Lewis to his favorite movie in a theater will help you increase your friendship level with him in Stardew Valley.

D) Getting his favorite snack

Getting his favorite snack at the theater will also increase your friendship level with Lewis. You will get 50 points if he loves the snack and 25 points if he just likes it.

