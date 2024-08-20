How to increase the maximum stamina early in Black Myth Wukong

Stamina plays a vital role in Black Myth Wukong, as it governs the execution of various moves in combat. It is consumed not only by sprinting, dodging, and jumping but also when utilizing the heavy attacks associated with different Stances. Therefore, maintaining an adequate level of stamina is essential during boss encounters or any combat scenario overall. If stamina runs low, you risk being quickly defeated by enemies due to your inability to avoid attacks.

If you're in the early stages of Black Myth Wukong and want to increase your stamina bar, this guide will tell you how.

Simple methods to increase maximum stamina in the early stages of Black Myth Wukong

Upgrade the Rampant Vigor to increase the maximum stamina (Image via GameScience)

Just like your health bar and mana count, there are various methods to enhance your maximum stamina in Black Myth Wukong. Additionally, you can upgrade certain Stamina Foundations, which reduces the rate at which stamina is consumed in different scenarios. This, in turn, aids in preserving your stamina bar during combat.

Nevertheless, here are a few easy methods you can follow to increase your maximum stamina:

Use Sparks in the Survival Foundation

In Black Myth Wukong, you can enhance your skill levels by allocating Sparks across various skill trees. Maximum stamina can be boosted through the Rampant Vigor upgrade located in the Survival section of the Foundation.

In the Rampant Vigor category, there are 6 levels in total, and enhancing them can lead to a moderate boost in your character's maximum stamina. As you are not required to attain a specific level, it allows you to allocate all your Sparks to upgrade this category.

Celestial Nonary Pill

A Celestial Nonary Pill is located near the Bodhi Peak Keeper's Shrine (Image via GameScience)

According to the game's lore, Lord Lao from the Tushita Palace made the Celestial Nonary Pill. It is described as a miraculous item that significantly boosts your maximum stamina. While some advancement in the main storyline of the game is necessary, acquiring this pill is essential for easing the challenges of upcoming battles. One of these can be found before the battle with Black Bear Guai, which is near the Bodhi Peak Keeper's Shrine.

Start by reaching Outside the Cave Keeper's Shrine located in Black Wind Cave. Next, ascend the pathway while defeating the enemies you encounter. After some time, you will discover the Celestial Nonary Pill positioned in front of a statue to your left.

Xu Dog helps you make the Celestial Nonary Pill using 2 Mind Cores (Image via GameScience)

You can also make this pill in the game's second chapter. After defeating multiple bosses and traversing through several locations, you will find the Cellar Keeper's Shrine at the Crouching Tiger Temple. There, you can find Xu Dog, who helps you make different kinds of medicines.

To make a Celestial Nonary Pill, you will need the following items:

Mind Core x2

Will x360

Notably, each pill gives you a 15-point boost in maximum stamina.

Various upgrading options can also be employed to decrease stamina consumption costs. To achieve this, head to the Stamina Foundation and activate upgrades like Simian Agility and Endurance. These enhancements will lower the stamina required for dodging and sprinting, respectively.

On top of this, the Staff Stances section offers several enhancements that significantly lower stamina usage when utilizing Stance abilities.

