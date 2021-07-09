How to install PUBG Mobile 1.5.0 global version update on Emulator

PUBG Mobile update 1.5 is finally here. With the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration, PUBG fans were quite excited, and the global update was a hot topic of discussion for weeks.

With each update, the game brings something new to the platter, and there are several enhancements and adjustments. As the new update has been officially released, players can download the update from the Play Store and App Store.

For Android users, the download size is 686MB, and for iOS users, the update is 1.6GB. The official site of PUBG Mobile has also released the download link of the APK file.

How to play PUBG Mobile update 1.5 on PC using Emulator

Installing mobile apps on desktops and laptops through emulators is quite an easy process. Regardless of the emulator that players opt for, the installation process is the same. To get the latest PUBG Mobile x Tesla update on your PCs, follow the steps given below:

1) Firstly, players must install an emulator app on their devices. BlueStacks is one of the popular emulators. To download any emulator, just visit the official site and hit the download button

2) Once the emulator is installed, search for "Play Store." From the Play Store, look for PUBG Mobile.

3) Install PUBG Mobile, and the game will be installed with the new update. Alternatively, players can head over to the official website and get the APK file from there.

4) Players might also have to download additional files for the content.

What the new PUBG Mobile update looks like

Considering all the hype surrounding the big collab, the update was packed with new stuff. A new mode, Mission Ignition, has been added along with special weapons and vehicles for this mode. Also, the RP system has been altered a little.

Along with that, the classic Erangel map has undergone a few changes. Some major places have been renamed. As Tesla is a part of the game, players can expect some special vehicles.

PUBG Mobile update 1.5 has also made some adjustments to stabilize the game better. Take a look at the details in the linked article below.

