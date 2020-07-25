PUBG Mobile Lite was developed for players with low-end devices who wanted similar experiences to that of PUBG Mobile. Interestingly, the game has just completed its first anniversary today, i.e. 25th July, and has so far been downloaded over 100 million times on Google Play Store.

In this article, we will discuss how you can download this popular battle royale game on your Android devices.

How to install PUBG Mobile Lite file for Android phones

You can download the game directly from Google Play Store or download the APK file from the game's official website.

Via APK file

Players can download the APK file from the official website

Follow the steps given below to download the game using the APK file:

Step 1: The APK file of the game is available on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. You will have to download it from this website. You can also click the link given below to visit the page.

Click here to visit the official website.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option from the phone's settings, if you haven't done so yet.

Step 3: Install the APK file.

You can enjoy the game after it is installed.

The size of the file is 564 MB, so you should ensure that there is enough storage available. There is no need for any OBB file in this case.

Via Google Play Store

Players can also download the game from the Play Store

It is straightforward and easy to install PUBG Mobile Lite from Google Play Store.

Step 1: Search for PUBG Mobile Lite in the search bar of Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the game and press the install button.

Step 3: The game will get downloaded and then installed.

