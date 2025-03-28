How to install the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi

Following Inzoi's early access launch, the fledgling community has already started work on the WickedZoi mod. Fundamentally similar to the WickedWhims mod for EA's The Sims franchise, it aims to be an NSFW (Not Safe For Work) mod that enhances the core relationships aspect of the latest life simulation game by adding more immersive and realistic gameplay elements of the mature kind.

Here is everything about WickedZoi, including what fans can expect, how to install it, release dates, and more. Read on for the full details.

What is the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi, and when does it launch?

Players can have more intimate relationships in-game with the WickedZoi mod (Image via Krafton)

As described on the Inzoi Resource website, WickedZoi is currently in development for the ambitious life-simulation game from Krafton. In the creators' own words, it aims to add in-depth dynamics to relationships augmented by immersive interactions and adult themes. Here are the highlights for this mod:

Enhanced romantic interactions : Players can customize Zoi interactions and animations for a more realistic relationship experience.

: Players can customize Zoi interactions and animations for a more realistic relationship experience. Realistic simulation : Additional choices and desires will be added on top of featuring lifelike emotional expressions for a Zoi.

: Additional choices and desires will be added on top of featuring lifelike emotional expressions for a Zoi. Custom animations and features : Varied custom animations ensure everyone can tailor their Zoi's life as they desire.

: Varied custom animations ensure everyone can tailor their Zoi's life as they desire. Community add-ons: Community support will allow even more content and features to be added to the WickedZoi mod, refining it further over time.

That said, no clear release date has been confirmed, so fans looking to dive right into the fun will need to be more patient for the final launch.

How to download and install the WickedZoi mod for Inzoi

Once the mod becomes available for download, here's how players can install it on their PC:

After downloading, extract the mod files on your desktop.

Head to the game files directory, which can be done via right-clicking the game name in the Steam library > Properties > Installed Files > Browse.

Place the WickedZoi mod files in the game's mod folder.

After booting the game, enable mod support from the settings.

Close the game and relaunch it, and the mod should work.

Inzoi is available to buy on PC.

