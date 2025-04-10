How to invite someone over in Inzoi

Inzoi is a realistic life simulation that allows you to create and control the in-game Zoi. A Zoi will have a life similar to that of a real person, wherein they take part in various activities and face different situations. They also need to socialize with as many people as possible to build bonds with other Zois.

Inviting people over is a great way to socialize and in this article, we will explain how you can easily invite someone over in Inzoi.

Steps to invite someone to your house in Inzoi

Only invite known Zois to your house in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON INC.)

There are numerous ways through which you can build relationships. One such way is to invite other Zois to your house or any other location in your city, such as the amusement park, cafe, and more. Doing this will help your Zois develop some social skills in the game.

Your Zoi will have the option of inviting one Zoi or even multiple Zois. In order to do that, you must access the Relationships tab, which is located on the toolbar in the lower corner of your screen. You can also press the "R" key on your keyboard to open this tab.

After opening the toolbar, select the "call over" button to send an invite to one or more Zois at a location of your choice. Once they have accepted the invite, you must wait for their arrival. You also have the option of speeding up the process and calling them quickly. However, please note that the Zoi you want to invite may be busy following their daily schedules.

Due to this reason, they might not accept your invitation when they are busy or sleeping.

Planning the event in Inzoi

You can create an event with the help of the Events app on your smartphone. To create an event, you must choose a date, set a time, and select a spot for the event to take place.

You can tap on any location in your City, and it will give you the option to "Call Over" any of the Zois there. The relationship tab will assist you in selecting the Zois. The game also provides an option of inviting Zois through the Edit City mode.

When you choose the "Call Over" option, you can only send an invite to the Zois whom you have already met or are your friends. You are not allowed to send an invite to Unknown Zois.

When you send an invitation to Zois from your contact list, you must also prepared for them to reject your invitation for various factors. The Zois who are busy at their jobs, school, etc. or sleeping also cannot be invited.

