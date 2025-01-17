How to join Exoborne playtest

Exoborne playtest will be live for a short period from February 12 - 17, 2025. Access to this can be requested through Steam. The game has no official release date yet, therefore this might be the perfect opportunity for gamers to try out the title before release.

Exoborne is an upcoming tactical extraction shooter set in the ruins of Colton County. It is an open world adventure where you get to fight enemy factions, other players, and most importantly Mother Nature herself in constantly changing extreme weather conditions.

This article will provide a detailed breakdown of how to access the Exoborne playtest.

How to gain access to the Exoborne playtest

Exoborne’s first playtest will start on February 12 and will run until February 17, 2025. Follow these steps to request access and get a glimpse of what is to come:

Step 1 - Head over to Exoborne’s official Steam page .

- Head over to . Step 2 - Click on the “Request Access” button.

- Click on the button. Step 3 - A pop-up window should appear requesting for confirmation for the same.

- A should appear requesting for Step 4 - Once requested, you have to wait until a confirmation email arrives granting you access.

This is the easiest way to gain access to Exoborne’s playtest. However, the developers have also announced that players who get access to their playtest can play the game for 60 minutes to receive two additional invitation keys and invite their friends for a cooperative experience.

What to expect from the Exoborne playtest?

Exoborne will feature an apocalyptic world with intense action driven by mother nature and other unknown forces. It will be a battle for survival where you can coordinate with your allies to harness the forces of nature and customize your exo-rig.

To further incentivize gamers, the developers have decided to provide free streaming and content creation access during the playtest, allowing for a wider range of audience to get involved. Furthermore, they have promised servers in North America, Europe, and Asia to provide for a vast majority of players who wish to join this exciting new adventure.

This covers everything there is to know about the Exoborne playtest. If you are interested in open world adventures, this might be a good opportunity to try out the new game and provide feedback for the same before the official launch. The developers have also announced that there will be future opportunities for early access as well.

