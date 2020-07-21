Call of Duty Mobile has various features that make the game an attractive option among mobile users. And like most other multiplayer mobile games, COD Mobile enables you to create or join a clan, after which you can play alongside other clan members in the various game modes availablele. Also, top clans receive various rewards every season.

Sometimes, players wish to leave a clan as well, and in this article, we will see what you have to follow to do so.

How to leave a clan in COD Mobile

Step 1: Open the game, and on the main screen, press the clan icon present at the bottom of the screen.

Click on the clan icon

Step 2: Go to the second tab, Members, and you will be able to see an icon beside their name, which pertains to leaving the clan.

Go to the members tab

Step 3: Press on the respective icon. A dialogue box appears asking for confirmation about leaving the clan.

Press on the icon beside the name.

If the players leave, they won’t be able to join another clan for another 24 hours, so you must think first before leaving the clan.

Confirmation about leaving the clan

How to create a clan in COD mobile

Creating a clan in COD Mobile

To create a clan in COD Mobile, follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the clan icon present on the main screen.

Step 2: Press the Create Clan button.

Step 3: Enter the required details and press the Create Clan button.

It must be noted that you need to have 1500 Credits in order to create a clan in COD Mobile. Also, you must be at least level 5 in the game to join or create a clan.