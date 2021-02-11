How to leave a clan in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the most famous battle royal games. Since its release, this mobile game has become one of the most popular games on the platform. COD Mobile players must possess survival skills along with gun skills to claim victory.

The game also offers multiplayer modes. Players can equip themselves with a choice of loadouts that include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

Because of the multiplayer mode, a group of friends can always play the game together. This is where the concept of a 'Clan' comes in. Players join the clans to play with their 'clanmates.' The game offers rewards every day after clan members complete specific tasks.

How to leave clan in COD Mobile?

Sometimes it is necessary to leave a clan. One might want to join a new family or have some personal reason to leave the current clan. But the process to leave can be confusing to some.

This article will detail the process of leaving the clan.

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Go to the main screen.

Step 3: Click on 'CLAN' on the main screen.

Step 4: Find 4 different sections- 'MAIN', 'MEMBER', 'TASK' and 'RANK'. In the 'MAIN' area, the player can have all the overview of his clan and his family's own contribution.

Learn more about the clanmates in this section. In 'TASK', a player can learn about the task to earn rewards. In the 'RANK' section, the player can know the position of his clan.

To leave the clan, one needs to go to 'MEMBER.' Look for the option to quit beside the name. Clicking on it will return a warning message - Click 'OK' to leave the clan.

After completing this process, every player has to wait 24-hours before joining a new clan.

