How to level up Athletics in Cyberpunk 2077

The fairly complex skill tree in Cyberpunk 2077 can raise doubts in any player's mind.

For those wondering what is "Athletics" in Cyberpunk 2077, it is a skill set available for players under the Body category in the skill tree. Athletics is essential for players who want to improve their physical abilities and movement, such as climbing and running.

Apart from that, upgrading the Athletics skill also presents certain rewards for players that are essential; from providing extra perk points to increasing max stamina and health at regular intervals. The quickest way to gain XP for Athletics is is exhausting the player's stamina bar by performing melee attacks.

Here'e everything that players need to know about the Athletics skill in Cyberpunk 2077.

Athletics in Cyberpunk 2077

Being a skill for the Body attribute in Cyberpunk 2077, Athletics is an essential part of a player's character build and can be upgraded up to the level of the base attribute. However, it is extremely important for players to note that skills in Cyberpunk 2077 cannot be upgraded with Attribute points or Perk points.

Rewards that players can claim by upgrading the Athletics skill in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via GameWith)

The only possible way for players to earn skill points and upgrade the Athletics skills is by executing physical actions. These physical actions include:

Running

Climbing

Sliding

Performing melee attacks

Using melee weapons

Uprooting guns from turrets.

The actions which are enhanced by the Athletics skill can also be enhanced by using eddies to purchase respective cyberwar. However, this neither enhances the Athletics skill in any way, nor does it help in accumulating Athletics skill points.

The fastest way to level up the Athletics skill under the Body Attribute in Cyberpunk 2077's skill tree is by continuously performing melee attacks on enemies. Performing melee attacks until the point where the player's stamina bar is entirely depleted, grants the player with respectable XP towards the Athletics skill level bar.