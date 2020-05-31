Fortnite: How to level up fast & unlock your golden skin variants

Understanding how you can quickly level up in Fortnite through (Image Credits: Fortnite intel)

With every new season of Fortnite, players are introduced to new challenges, XP missions, and other extras around the map which helps them level up in Fortnite.

At its core collecting XP points in Fortnite is a way to advance (level up) your Fortnite battle pass and account stats. As you gain XP, whether that's through completing your daily challenges or by collecting coins, they all ultimately add up to help you level up in fast in Fortnite.

Although we are almost at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, many players from around the world have expressed their concerns about being unable to level up in Fortnite beyond a certain point.

Hordes of casual players have reported that unlocking golden style variants for their skins, ones that require level 300 and above as "next to impossible"

Keeping that in mind, here are a few tricks to help you level up fast in Fortnite.

1) Know low-key chest routes in Fortnite

Perhaps one of the most underrated technique, opening chests along your way to the zone, or at your landing spot is easily one of the most effective techniques to gain XP in Fortnite.

A normal chest grants 135 XP while ammo crates sit at 90 XP per box.

In order to level up fast in Fortnite, land at low-key spots and memorize chest routes at those locations. (Image Credit: Fortnite Master)

Image Credits: Fortnite Master

In order to approach this method, land at low-key areas; namely, Camp Cod, Grotto, far-away islands north of Sweaty Sands etc. Your goal must be to land in areas with least number of players contesting in order to avoid being eliminated.

2) XP Coins in Fortnite

The answer to most "how to level up fast in Fortnite" question has a simple answer in form of XP coins. These collectibles can be found all around the map and grant several points depending on their color.

Gold/Orange XP Coins – 2000 XP

Purple XP Coins - 1250 XP (Build around them as they explode when and scatter all over when collected)

Blue XP Coins 400 - 800

Green XP Coins – 450 XP

Here is a route map to help you navigate the XP coin locations

Current XP Coins that I have found thus far! The easiest way to find these coins to download my app “Squatingdog for Fortnite” it has pictures with each coin and a check off list! These will update every two weeks with new content so be ready for a lot more! Download below: pic.twitter.com/Fzqzs2rAfI — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) March 8, 2020

3) Surviving till the last few circles in Fortnite

Surviving till the end zones boosts your pace while trying to level up in Fortnite. (Image Credits: Deseret News)

You may have a different approach or style of gameplay. However, if you goal is to level up fast in Fortnite; Remember - Lasting till the last few cirlces grants you a ton of survival XP.

Surviving after the first circle close awards players with 17 XP per minute. Any additional kills grants 20 XP with the exception of first elimination which rewards a whopping 50 XP.