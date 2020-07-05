Fortnite: How to level up faster using your Battlepass?

The Fortnite Battle Pass gives the players the ability to get better rewards by levelling up and reaching tier 100.

There are certain things gamers can do to level up quicker and acquire a lot of XP.

Although Fortnite as a whole is free to play, they are certain features that can only be unlocked after investing money. The Battlepass, for example, gives you the ability to level up through tiers and get comprehensively better rewards.

To get all the available rewards, you need to get to tier 100, and that can take a considerable amount of time. However, there are certain things that gamers can do to make sure that they level up quicker, which in turn will unlock all kinds of rewards.

How to level up fast in Fortnite?

Punch cards

The Punch card system has changed to a particular extent. While earlier there were daily goals that had to be reached, this season the punch cards will consist of long-term goals with objectives. Completing each objective will fetch you a handsome 14,000 XP.

Quick challenges

Completing each of these daily quick challenges will give you 14,000 XP. The list of five tasks keeps on updating after the completion, while you also have the choice of replacing a task that you do not like. Completing the quick challenges is therefore an efficient way of acquiring XP in Fortnite.

Playing BOT lobbies

Playing BOT lobbies and spending time focusing on garnering XP is also highly recommended. The mode also gives you a fresh list of challenges every day. Completing them the first time gives 14000 XP, while doing it again and again will give you further 1.4 K in Fortnite XP.

Moreover, there are various other ways of acquiring XP in these lobbies. You can drop near boss locations and find henchmen to defeat.

Miscellaneous

Well, the basic idea is to survive as long as possible and kill as many opponents as possible as this increases the amount of XP you gain. However, there are other things you can do too. In Team Rumble mode, each player is guaranteed to survive until the end of the game. This increases the amount of XP you get in Fortnite.

