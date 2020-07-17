Amazon has a long-standing collaboration with Twitch and Fortnite. Prime users are given access to Twitch Prime, which can be linked to your Fortnite account to get free in-game bonuses and a channel subscription every thirty days.

The rewards include exclusive outfits, emotes, back-bling and gliders. However, in order to access the loot, you needs to link your Twitch Prime account with Fortnite.

Credit: gameup24.wordpress.com

How to get Twitch Prime?

As already mentioned, Twitch Prime is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. To access it, you need to head over to the Twitch website and log into your account.

Once you have done that, go to the settings tab and select the Twitch Prime option. This will link your Prime account to your Twitch account. However, in order to gain the free rewards, you still need to link the Twitch Prime account to Fortnite. In order to do that, follow the guide below.

How to link Twitch Prime to Fortnite?

1. Go to the Epic Games’ website and log in to your Fortnite account

2. Go to the Twitch Prime page and log in to your Twitch Prime account. Follow the on-screen procedure to link the two accounts

3. Claim your free Fortnite Twitch Prime Pack

Advertisement

4. Check the Epic Games Twitch Prime Promo site for the “Loot Acquired” message

5. Log into your Fortnite account to receive the rewards

Credit: epicgames.com

That’s it. The rewards should show up in your Fortnite locker. However, some users have reported that sometimes these rewards don’t show up immediately, and may take an hour or two. Hence, you should be patient if your rewards don’t immediately show up.

Credit: gamerant.com

Further, even if your Amazon Prime account expires or you have discontinued it, the rewards that you got through Twitch Prime will not disappear. Each time a new Twitch Prime pack is released, you will have to claim it on the website in order to receive the pack in-game.

Finally, you will not be able to access the rewards on your PS4 if you haven’t previously connected your Epic Games account with the PS4 account.