How to log in to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and claim new redeem codes

In Free Fire, players should generally spend diamonds to acquire exclusive in-game items, and diamonds can be purchased via real currency. Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for every user. Hence, they look for various alternative methods, and redeem codes are one of them.

Redeem codes are one of the best means for players to obtain free items, including skins, costumes, bundles, etc. Developers often release redeem codes when achieving certain milestones on their live streams or social media handles.

This article shares a guide on how players can log in to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and claim new redeem codes.

Logging in to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and claiming new redeem codes

To use the redeem codes, players must visit the official rewards redemption site of the battle royale title. They can follow the steps given below to log in to the website and claim the new codes:

Step 1: Players must visit the official rewards redemption site. The link for it has been provided below:

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Log in to the website

Step 2: Users should next login using any of the available means - Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Users with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes, and they would have to bind their Free Fire accounts using any of the methods mentioned above.

Step 3: Once they have logged in, users must enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the "Confirm" option.

Players must enter the redeem code

Step 4: After a successful redemption, the rewards will directly be sent to the players' accounts. They would then be able to claim them via the in-game mail section.

If the code has expired or isn’t available in the player's region, they would encounter an error message.

