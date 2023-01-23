How long is Forspoken? Game length and more revealed

Forspoken is set to be released soon on consoles and PC. The brand new open-world adventure from Japanese publisher Square Eni has enamored fans since its debut as "Project Athia." Built on the latest iteration of the Luminous Engine, Forspoken aims to deliver a rich sandbox RPG experience with countless traversal and combat opportunities.

But how long exactly is the game? Here's how much time players can expect to spend in the vast expanse of Athia.

Journey through Forspoken's mesmerizing world expected to last several dozen hours

Forspoken @Forspoken



We can't wait to see your photography from the main game when We've loved seeing all your photo mode capture from the #Forspoken Demo on PS5. 📸We can't wait to see your photography from the main game when #Forspoken is released on January 24. We've loved seeing all your photo mode capture from the #ForspokenDemo on PS5. 📸We can't wait to see your photography from the main game when #Forspoken is released on January 24. https://t.co/Y8JZm2dKwq

In an interview, project co-director Takeshi Terada confirmed a year ago that players should expect to complete most of the game in 30-40 hours. For those who choose to rush through the main plot, it will take around 20 hours. Optional objectives should keep players occupied once they are done saving the world of Athia from the dangers of the Tantas.

Terada has also suggested that a satisfying endgame will be included for fans who wish to stick around longer. This will undoubtedly be in the form of new quests, dungeons, and rewards.

That said, it would not be surprising to see players finally put the controller down after the 50-60 hour mark. The team's previous offering, Final Fantasy XV, was also about the same length concerning the main story and extras.

What is Forspoken about?

Forspoken @Forspoken



arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. Find your fight. #Forspoken arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. Find your fight.#Forspoken arrives on PS5 and PC, January 24. https://t.co/E91ladewvh

This latest Square Enix game sees players take control of Frey Holland, a woman from New York City who has been transported to a mysterious fantasy land of magic and evil. She discovers that a sentient bracelet has made her wrist a home and that the realm she finds herself in has been corrupted by four powerful rulers known as the Tantas.

With no way home, she must fight for the freedom of both the innocent denizens of Athias and her personal goal of returning to Earth.

The gameplay takes place in an open-world setting across vast meadows and plains. In addition to a talking bracelet, Frey discovers that she has various magical powers to hone to defeat the Tantas. One of these is the fluid traversal, allowing her to seamlessly glide and soar athletically across terrains. She can also use magic spells offensively, like bursts of fire, ice, or earth.

This is important as Athia's dangerous monsters and other villains will leave no stone unturned when hunting Frey down. The combat can be best described as a hack and slash of sorts with a focus on elemental affinities to gain the upper hand.

Coupled with the frantic parkour, Forspoken's battles never cease to entertain from a visual perspective. There are larger-than-life boss fights to tackle and new secrets to discover as Frey explores different biomes and areas of the vast map.

The game is currently only available on PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. Read our review of Forspoken here.

Poll : 0 votes