How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last?

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is about to be released soon, with only a few hours left. Before the new version goes live, the developers will perform periodical maintenance to apply all the new changes and features. The maintenance is estimated to last for five hours. Since all the servers will be down during this time, no one can log into the game.

Genshin Impact 3.5 is officially titled 'Windblume's Breath' and will be released simultaneously across all servers on March 1 at 11 am (UTC+8). This article will provide a full maintenance schedule for all regions and other relevant information.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance schedule for all regions

HoYoverse has announced the new Genshin Impact 3.5 update's maintenance schedule. Assuming everything goes according to plan, the new patch will be out on March 1 at 11 am (UTC+8). Having said that, before the update goes live, the developers will conduct a new update maintenance, which will begin on March 1 at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to last five hours.

Although maintenance and new update releases will occur concurrently across all servers, the exact timing will differ for each player depending on the region.

Here's a universal countdown to the release of Genshin Impact 3.5, along with the maintenance schedule for all time zones:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Once the maintenance is complete and the update is released, all Genshin Impact players will receive 600 Primogems via the in-game mail feature as compensation. Additionally, if the update maintenance exceeds the scheduled time of five hours, players will be rewarded 100 more Primogems for every extra hour taken.

Players should also note that the first half banners of Dehya and Cyno will be available as soon as the update is released. This also means that the countdown indicates the remaining time until their banners appear.

Download files via the pre-installation function and save time

The developers have also released a pre-installation function for the upcoming version. It is recommended that players install the resource packages in advance to speed up the download process later when the new update is out and save time. It will also allow them to explore new content faster.

Note that this feature is only available for PC and mobile devices.

