How long is Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles? Complete list of missions provided

Set to release on January 23, 2025, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a remake of the original 2000 title that was released for the Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast. Given its status as a remake, its list of quests remains the same as the original title. This is why despite the game not being out yet, we know of the content it will be offering and how long the gameplay will be.

Even though the duration of the playthrough depends on the difficulty you select and your expertise as a gamer in platform-adventure titles, Episode I: Jedi Power Battles can take around 5-6 hours to complete on average. This is only true if you focus on the main quests though. If you target the side quests as well, you can expect to invest another hour or two, increasing the total gameplay duration to 6-8 hours.

However, if you are one of those who target 100 percent completion, you are looking at anywhere between 14 to 16 hours of gameplay.

With that being said, let's take a look at the list of missions in the game.

Entire mission list of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

In total, there are 17 quests in the game (Image via Aspyr)

In total, there are 17 missions to finish in the game. The progression is quite linear and does not offer as much content as we are used to experiencing in modern Star Wars titles like Outlaws and Jedi Survivors. The complete list of missions in Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is mentioned below:

Level 1: Trade Federation Battleship

Level 2: Swamps of Naboo

Level 3: City of Theed

Level 4: Theed Palace

Level 5: Tatooine

Level 6: Coruscant

Level 7: Ruins

Level 8: Streets of Theed

Level 9: Palace Cliffs

Level 10: Final Battle

Level 11: Droidekas

Level 12: Kaadu Race

Level 13: Gungan Roundup

Level 14: Survival Challenge

Level 15: Queen Amidala

Level 16: Captain Panaka

Level 17: Darth Maul

