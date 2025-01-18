How long is Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles? Complete list of missions provided

Set to release on January 23, 2025, Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is a remake of the original 2000 title that was released for the Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast. Given its status as a remake, its list of quests remains the same as the original title. This is why despite the game not being out yet, we know of the content it will be offering and how long the gameplay will be.
Even though the duration of the playthrough depends on the difficulty you select and your expertise as a gamer in platform-adventure titles, Episode I: Jedi Power Battles can take around 5-6 hours to complete on average. This is only true if you focus on the main quests though. If you target the side quests as well, you can expect to invest another hour or two, increasing the total gameplay duration to 6-8 hours.
However, if you are one of those who target 100 percent completion, you are looking at anywhere between 14 to 16 hours of gameplay.
With that being said, let's take a look at the list of missions in the game.
Entire mission list of Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
In total, there are 17 missions to finish in the game. The progression is quite linear and does not offer as much content as we are used to experiencing in modern Star Wars titles like Outlaws and Jedi Survivors. The complete list of missions in Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is mentioned below:
- Level 1: Trade Federation Battleship
- Level 2: Swamps of Naboo
- Level 3: City of Theed
- Level 4: Theed Palace
- Level 5: Tatooine
- Level 6: Coruscant
- Level 7: Ruins
- Level 8: Streets of Theed
- Level 9: Palace Cliffs
- Level 10: Final Battle
- Level 11: Droidekas
- Level 12: Kaadu Race
- Level 13: Gungan Roundup
- Level 14: Survival Challenge
- Level 15: Queen Amidala
- Level 16: Captain Panaka
- Level 17: Darth Maul
