How long does it take to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

If you’re diving into Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, be prepared for one of the most time-consuming RPG experiences out there. Comprising two massive regions filled with quests, secrets, and intricate mechanics, this medieval adventure isn’t something you’ll breeze through in a matter of hours. But how long will it take to actually finish the game?

Well, that depends on how you play. On average, you can expect to spend anywhere from 40 to 140 hours, depending on your playstyle. Let's dive into further details.

How long is the main story in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

A still from the KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are only playing the main storyline and ignoring the side quests, you can expect to spend approximately 40-60 hours going through all 33 main story quests. However, the game does not offer difficulty settings; therefore, your skill in combat will determine your playtime. If you struggle with the brutal medieval fights, expect to spend some extra hours owing to retries and lost progress.

The game's save system is another factor to consider. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a punishing save mechanic, and deaths can set you back significantly, inflating your actual playtime.

Standard playthrough: Story + side content

Most players won't just focus on the main quests. The KCD2 world is stuffed with detailed side stories, and skipping them would mean missing out on some of the best content in the game. A standard playthrough, where you do the main story with a decent chunk of side content, will take between 50 and 70 hours.

The reason for such a wide range is that side quests in KCD2 aren't quick-fetch missions. One quest could easily run over an hour. Moreover, depending on your choices, you can get into a completely different questline.

How long does it take to fully complete Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Way to Easy Riders main quest in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you're the type who wants to see and do everything in your games, prepare for the long haul. Completing every quest, finding all skill books, and mastering every system will easily push your playtime past 140 hours.

That’s because KCD2 is designed for deep immersion. It rewards players who:

Explore every corner of the massive world.

Engage in long, multi-step side quests.

Train in combat and improve skills to make fights easier.

Collect and upgrade the best gear.

Naturally, all of these take time and perseverance, so spending 140+ hours on this title isn't that surprising.

