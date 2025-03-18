Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set in an immersive Feudal Japan. The game emphasizes stealth-based gameplay while offering a vast world to explore. With its RPG mechanics and open-world design, many players may wonder: How long does it take to complete Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Ad

The main story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is expected to take around 30 to 40 hours to complete. However, that’s just the beginning. Ubisoft has designed the game to offer a wide range of side activities, exploration, and optional content, meaning that total playtime will vary depending on how much time players spend outside the main storyline.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows main story length

Genki on X, a gaming news and updates channel, interviewed Assassin's Creed Shadows director Jonathan Dumont at a showcase event in Kyoto, Japan. He pointed out that the main campaign in Shadows will have approximately 30 to 40 hours of content.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Assassin's Creed Odyssey, also directed by Dumont, had a main story that took over 45 hours to complete. Valhalla's campaign stretched to nearly 60 hours, drawing criticism for being too bloated. Shadows seems to be more streamlined in this regard.

How long for 100% completion?

While the main story clocks in at 30-40 hours, the total playtime can easily double if players decide to engage with the world’s side activities, exploration, and optional objectives. Completing both the main story and the majority of side content would push the playtime beyond 80 hours.

Ad

For completionists — those aiming to explore every region, unlock all collectibles, and max out progression — the game could easily surpass 100 hours. This is in line with previous RPG entries in the series, where fully experiencing everything the game has to offer requires significant time investment.

A more manageable Assassin’s Creed experience?

Combat in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has clearly taken player feedback into account when designing Shadows’ length. Many fans of the series have been vocal about modern AC games feeling overly long, making it difficult to see everything without burnout.

Ad

By keeping the main campaign at a reasonable length while still offering extensive side content for those who want more, Shadows could be one of the more balanced entries in the franchise.

Check out: Can you play Assassin’s Creed Shadows as a newcomer to the series?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.