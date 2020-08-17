The Last of Us Part II finally came out on June 19, 2020, to massive critical acclaim and fan backlash. The game was one of the most anticipated PS4 exclusives coming in at the tail-end of the console cycle.

As one of the biggest games of the year, The Last of Us Part II delivered on those expectations. It featured a much more advanced and in-depth gameplay experience than 2013's The Last of Us.

On the technical front and gameplay, Naughty Dog did not leave any room for complaint. The Last of Us Part II adds several new elements of gameplay that work exceptionally well.

The Last of Us Part II introduced several new mechanics and revamped the crafting system quite a bit. Stealth was front and center once again in the sequel, with more options in mobility.

The game is absolutely massive and trumps the original version in not just in terms of the scale, but also in-game length.

How long is The Last of Us Part II?

The Last of Us Part II will take players upwards of 22 hours to complete

The Last of Us Part II is an absolutely massive game and can take upwards of 22 hours to complete on a standard playthrough. It is a complete evolution of the first game in the way that it manages scale. The game's levels are much higher, with more options available to the player and more room for exploration.

The sequel even features a semi-open world area akin to the Madagascar level in Uncharted 4, where the player can explore the Downtown Seattle area in whichever order they please.

Game length has been an essential aspect of the game for many players, and they will be satisfied to know that even a standard playthrough without much exploration and detour will take upwards of 20 hours to complete.