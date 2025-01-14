  • home icon
How long is Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana? Complete list of missions provided

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 14, 2025 14:50 GMT
Ys Memoire features a lot of dungeon-hunting (Image via Nihon Falcom)
Ys Memoire features a lot of dungeon-hunting (Image via Nihon Falcom)

The recently re-released RPG title Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana features an immersive campaign, alongside some extremely challenging side quests and boss battles. Originally released for the Sony PlayStation Portable, the remaster has brought it to other platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you are looking forward to buying the game and are wondering how long it will take to finish, this article has the answer.

If you just want to play through the main narrative, you can expect to invest around 12 hours in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana. On the other hand, if you love exploring and are planning to finish the side quests as well, expect around two more additional hours — taking the total time up to 14-15 hours.

However, if you are a completionist and want to explore everything there is on offer, you'll be spending around 21 to 23 hours in the game. Do note that Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana is considered one of the toughest games in the Ys franchise. This is exactly why those who are new to the franchise, or to RPG games in general, will take a little more time to complete it.

Since there are various difficulty options offered in the game, make sure to choose smartly. Fortunately, these difficulty settings can be changed even after starting the campaign. With that said, let's now take a look at the list of quests present in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana.

All quests in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana

In total, there are 19 quests in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana (Image via Nihon Falcom)
In total, there are 19 quests in Ys Memoire The Oath in Felghana (Image via Nihon Falcom)
  • Redmont, Humble Trading Town
  • Tigray Quarry, Source of Raval Ore
  • Illburns Ruins, Ancient Pagan Site
  • Zone of Lava, the Escapeless Abyss
  • Side Quest 1: Finding Christof
  • Side Quest 2: Treasures to obtain using the Wind-Glide
  • Abandoned Mine, The Depths of Madness
  • Side Quest 3: Anya's Game
  • Side Quest 4: Finding Elena
  • Side Quest 5: Treasures to obtain using the Double-Jump
  • Elderm Mountains, Largely Undisturbed By Man
  • Side Quest 6: Treasures to obtain using the Earth-Charge
  • Side Quest 7: Hugo, Antonio, and Randolph
  • Icebound Cave, A Stillness Broken
  • Valestein Castle, Count McGuire's Stronghold
  • Clock Tower, Time To Die
  • Genos Island, The Beginning of the End
  • Dark Shrine, Where The Restless Dwell
  • Seat of Evil, All Paths Converge

For more such news and guides on Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana, stay tuned.

