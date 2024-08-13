How long does the Zenless Zone Zero server maintenance last?

There is a lot of anticipation among Zenless Zone Zero players for an upcoming version update. Prior to its release, HoYoverse conducts server maintenance to roll out the new content, during which the players experience downtime. With version 1.5 releasing soon on January 22, 2025, many must be curious to know the timings and duration for the scheduled maintenance.

Here's the server maintenance schedule for Zenless Zone Zero version 1.5.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 server maintenance duration

Server maintenance in Zenless Zone Zero typically lasts five hours, and players cannot log in to the game during that period.

For the upcoming ZZZ version 1.5, the maintenance will begin at 6 am (UTC +8) on January 22, 2025, and last until the new update goes live at 11 am (UTC +8). However, fans should note that maintenance may take longer on rare occasions.

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until maintenance begins:

Following the maintenance and version 1.5's release, HoYoverse will reward players with 300x Polychromes for their patience during server downtime. Proxies must be at least Level 4 to obtain them.

Here are the maintenance beginning and end times for all major timezones:

Asia

India Standard Time : January 22, 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

: January 22, 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM China Standard Time : January 22, 6 AM to 11 AM

: January 22, 6 AM to 11 AM Philippine Standard Time : January 22, 6 AM to 11 AM

: January 22, 6 AM to 11 AM Japanese Standard Time : January 22, 7 AM to 12 PM

: January 22, 7 AM to 12 PM Korea Standard Time: January 22, 7 AM to 12 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time : January 21, 11 PM to December 18, 4 AM

: January 21, 11 PM to December 18, 4 AM Central European Summer Time : January 22, 12 AM to 5 AM

: January 22, 12 AM to 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time: January 22, 1 AM to 6 AM

America

Pacific Daylight Time : January 21, 3 PM to 8 PM

: January 21, 3 PM to 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time : January 21, 4 PM to 9 PM

: January 21, 4 PM to 9 PM Central Daylight Time : January 21, 5 PM to 10 PM

: January 21, 5 PM to 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time: January 21, 6 PM to 11 PM

After ZZZ v1.5 is released, players will be able to summon the S-Rank Agent, Astra Yao, and her newly introduced W-Engine.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's ZZZ hub.

