How to make Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features various gameplay mechanics. One of the most popular ones is cooking, which involves preparing different meals using ingredients found across the map. There are over 400 recipes in the game. Bell Pepper Puffs is a three-star recipe that requires only three ingredients for preparation.

This article covers everything you need to know about cooking Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Take the ingredients to the kitchen (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a three-star meal that falls under the Appetizer category. You need three ingredients to cook this dish. Once the ingredients are collected, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station and empty them in the pot. Stir well, and your meal will be ready to serve.

Here are the items you need for Bell Pepper Puffs:

Bell Pepper x1

Egg x1

Cheese x1

Once the dish has been cooked, you can either consume it or sell it. Eating the meal will replenish 1,272 lost Energy, and selling it will give you 606 Star Coins.

Location of ingredients for Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheese and Egg are available at Remy's Restaurant (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Here is the location of every ingredient you need to cook Bell Pepper Puffs:

1) Bell Peppers

Bell Peppers can be purchased for 50 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. You can either buy the fully grown vegetable or the seeds. Choosing the seeds means you need to sow them in the ground and wait for 15 minutes before they are ready for harvesting.

2) Eggs

Eggs can be purchased for 220 Star Coins from the shop in Remy's Restaurant. However, this restaurant only becomes available after you bring Remy to your realm by finishing his quest.

3) Cheese

Cheese can also be purchased from Remy's Restaurant for 180 Star Coins.

