How to make the best use of DJ Alok's abilities in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode?

DJ Alok is one of the most popular Free Fire characters, owing to his exceptional skill, Drop the Beat.

Characters in Free Fire have unique powers, but DJ Alok's skill is way better than others'. His healing ability continually improves HP while fighting and also increases teammates' movement speed, providing them an advantage on the ground.

Clash Squad mode is one of the most widely played arcade modes in Free Fire. If players know how to utilize Alok's skill in this mode, they can get maximum results.

Therefore, this article will share some major tips on how players can make the best use of DJ Alok in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

Tips to make the best use of DJ Alok in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

1) Maximize DJ Alok's skill level

DJ Alok has a pretty versatile skill. When the skill is upgraded, players can use Alok to his full potential.

Drop the Beat is the active ability of DJ Alok. This skill emits a five-meter aura that increases the movement speed of teammates by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds at Level 1.

When Alok's ability is maximized to level 6, it boosts the teammate's movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Thus, after upgrading the skill level, Alok will receive a major boost in his skills and hence, will perform even better.

2) Use with skill combos

When used with proper skill combos, Alok's ability can greatly impact the gameplay in Clash Squad mode.

For example, when paired with Moco, Hayato and Jai, Alok can increase the HP of the player while rushing. Jai will increase the reloading speed of the weapons. Hayato will increase armor penetration and Moco will locate enemy positions.

Players can try out several other combos with DJ Alok to get the most powerful skills for the Clash Squad mode.

3) Stick with teammates

Alok's ability also lets enhance teammates' movement speed. Hence, if players stick with their allies, Alok's full potential can be utilized as allies get to benefit too.

Apart from using Alok's skills, sticking with teammates is a beneficial tactic for Clash Squad mode, as players can back each other up amidst intense battles.

