How to make blood in Infinite Craft

Making blood in Infinite Craft can be extremely important if you plan to invest a lot of time in the game. After all, it not only has its own recipe but is also required to create more components. Like most other components, you'll have to combine certain recipes to create blood. That said, this task can be quite confusing for beginners.

Thankfully, the actual recipe is simple to master and doesn't involve many steps. In fact, the required recipe in Infinite Craft is closely associated with other components like Batman and vampires. Let's look at all the required steps that you'll have to replicate in the lab of Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft: How to make blood

If you have already experimented in Infinite Craft, you'll find that certain components are available from scratch. These are considered the fundamental building blocks required for making more components. The two basic components that you need to get started with are Wind and Fire.

Here is the full recipe, along with all the components:

Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fog = Venus Venus + Fog = Love Love + Love = Heart Heart + Water = Blood

Blood can be prepared with the help of the basic components (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Once you have replicated all the steps mentioned above, you'll have the required component. It's vital that you maintain the order of the steps, or else the recipe won't work. That said, the advanced AI means that you will end up with some component or another, even if your recipe is wrong.

Once you have created Blood, you can utilize it in peculiar recipes with other components.

Other recipes with Blood in Infinite Craft

Blood, despite being an advanced component, also serves as a fundamental for many other builds as well.

Blood+Fjord = Viking

Blood+Superman = Kryptonite

Blood+Love = Vampire

Blood+Blood = Heart

Blood+Bat = Vampire

Vampire (Blood) + Lake = Dracula

Vampire (Blood) + Superman = Batman

Blood is a great component to creating Vampire (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Due to the nature of the game's AI, there are many combinations that are yet to be discovered by users. From the known recipes, blood combines with a lot of other components to create Vampire. It remains to be seen which other components will be discovered by players in the future that make use of blood.