How to make Carrot Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the perfect title to play for cooking aficionados. The game features more than 400 recipes in total, ranging from appetizers to desserts. One exciting dish that you can try making in your free time is Carrot Cake. It is a four-star dessert that can be sold to earn in-game currency as well.

Mentioned below in this article is the complete list of ingredients that you will need to make Carrot Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe of Carrot Cake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eggs can only be purchased from Chef Remy's kitchen (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Since Carrot Cake is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients in total to make this dish. Here is a list of the same:

1x Carrot

1x Wheat

1x Egg

1x Sugarcane

Unlike many other recipes where the game allows players to use any ingredient of their choice, to make Carrot Cake, you have to mandatorily use the above-mentioned items. Once you manage to prepare Carrot Cake, you can sell it at a Goofy's Stall for 427 Star Coins. Another option you have is to consume it to restore 908 Energy.

The first ingredient required to make the dish is obviously Carrot. It can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 66 Star Coins. Carrot Seeds, however, can be bought for just 10 Star Coins.

The next ingredient required to make Carrot Cake is Wheat, which can be bought from Goofy's Stall at Peaceful Meadow. Fully-grown Wheat is priced at 3 Star Coins, whereas Wheat seeds are priced at just 1 Star Coin in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The third item needed for this recipe is Egg. It can be bought from Chef Remy's kitchen in the game. Once you are inside Chez Remy, you can buy an Egg for 220 Star Coins.

Now, the last item required is Sugarcane. It can be purchased from Goofy's Stall at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. A bag of Sugarcane seeds is priced at 5 Star Coins.

Now that you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head over to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot. Voila! Your Carrot Cake is ready to serve.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

